salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.80 on Monday, hitting $291.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

