salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

CRM stock opened at $289.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

