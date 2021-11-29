Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

