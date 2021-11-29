Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $47.70 on Monday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

