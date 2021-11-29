Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $65.30 on Monday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.