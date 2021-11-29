Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $65.30 on Monday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

