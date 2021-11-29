Scorum Coins 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,781.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $3,781.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00097895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.75 or 0.07461555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.51 or 1.00215670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

