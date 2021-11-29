ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Hits $29.26 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $125,180.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 119.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024136 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,047,852 coins and its circulating supply is 39,364,241 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

