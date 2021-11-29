Scrypta (LYRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $407,984.24

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 109.2% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $407,984.24 and $22.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00054957 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 369.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 145.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,592,452 coins and its circulating supply is 18,792,452 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

