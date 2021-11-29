ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SCS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Friday. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a market cap of £86.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

