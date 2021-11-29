Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.38 Million

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $405.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,695,021 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

