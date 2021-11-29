Security National Financial (SNFCA) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Security National Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Security National Financial Competitors 42.25% -35.54% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial Competitors 361 1333 1610 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Security National Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Security National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million $55.60 million 3.25 Security National Financial Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 12.65

Security National Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Security National Financial competitors beat Security National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

