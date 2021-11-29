Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Select Sands stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Select Sands Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.