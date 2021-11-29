Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Select Sands stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.