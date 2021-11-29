Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.49 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $77.49 million and $31.86 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00235319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

