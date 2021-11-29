Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNRH opened at $9.79 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 581.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

