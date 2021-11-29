Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.28 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.