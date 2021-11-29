Sequent Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.80 and a 200 day moving average of $410.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $328.80 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

