Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 175,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

