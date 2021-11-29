SG Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the quarter. Forestar Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forestar Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

