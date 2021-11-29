SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart accounts for about 3.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

