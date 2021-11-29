SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,179 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of The Hackett Group worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

