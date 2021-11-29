Shadows Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Shadows has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $567,684.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.