Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shares of SAE opened at €161.50 ($183.52) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €141.36 and its 200 day moving average is €144.47. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

