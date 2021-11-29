Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.95 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCPAF stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

