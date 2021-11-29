Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Rises By 700.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

