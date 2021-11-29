Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Drops By 66.7%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $27.77 on Monday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

