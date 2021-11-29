Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Rises By 160.4%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AWX opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avalon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalon during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalon during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalon during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalon by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

