Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 64.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.06 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.