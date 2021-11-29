Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 64.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.06 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
