Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 125.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

