Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 125.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE MHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
