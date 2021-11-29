Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Declines By 84.9%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVII traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

