Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declines By 51.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

