Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Declines By 94.1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

