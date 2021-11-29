Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 77.0%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HYLS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,346. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
