Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 734.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 734.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PFD stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
