Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 734.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 734.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PFD stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

