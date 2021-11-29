Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Decreases By 74.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FT remained flat at $$8.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
