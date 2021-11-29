Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Decreases By 74.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FT remained flat at $$8.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170,558 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

