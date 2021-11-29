Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Decreases By 99.3%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGGVU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGGVU. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

