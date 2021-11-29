Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Grows By 17,400.0%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRCU opened at $0.00 on Monday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

