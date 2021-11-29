Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Drops By 66.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 1,634,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994. Gruma has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

