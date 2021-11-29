Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 66.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000.

