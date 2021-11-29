Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expands By 189.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. KBC Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.