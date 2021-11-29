Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Increases By 4,600.0%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KTYCF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Kits Eyecare has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

