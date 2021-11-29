Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Grows By 170.9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, an increase of 170.9% from the October 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 target price (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of KNRLF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

