Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Decreases By 59.6%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIROY shares. Bank of America downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.