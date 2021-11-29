Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 88.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 2,713,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLKKF shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,089. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

