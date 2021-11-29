Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Drops By 63.6%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.14. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,283. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $348.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.98.

LNNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

