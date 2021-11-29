Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Decreases By 64.9%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCURF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 168,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,044. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

