Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Rises By 812.5%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP opened at $0.58 on Monday. MusclePharm has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

