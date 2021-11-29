Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Drops By 65.2%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of nDivision stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. nDivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

