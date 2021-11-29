Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Declines By 64.5%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,252,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,606 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 348.4% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,727,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 2,896,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 292,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

