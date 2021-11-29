Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Declines By 50.0%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Oil Search stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

About Oil Search

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

