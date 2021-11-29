Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Declines By 50.0%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Oil Search stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51.
About Oil Search
