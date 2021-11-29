Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Decreases By 67.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

PZRIF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

